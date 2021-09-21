Nebraska lawmakers may end session without approving maps

FILE – The Norris Legislative Chamber at the State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., is seen in this June 25, 2020 file photo, after transparent dividers were installed to protect lawmakers from spreading or contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus. Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that’s likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they’ll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state’s political districts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The top leader of Nebraska’s Legislature is warning that he will end the special session convened to draw new congressional and legislative maps if lawmakers fail to advance both measures by Saturday, a move that would likely delay the state’s May 2022 primary election.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers says he’d prefer to approve all of the redistricting maps in the current session, but he adds that he’s not going to continue if lawmakers keep failing to reach an agreement.

Lawmakers remained at an impasse on Tuesday over how to redraw Nebraska’s congressional and legislative maps to adjust for population losses in rural areas and gains around Omaha and Lincoln.