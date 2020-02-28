Nebraska lawmakers consider banning guns at state Capitol

FILE – This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo provided by NET NewsNebraska shows Brett Hendrix, who brought an assault rifle to the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln to demonstrate his Second Amendment rights. Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out one new exception to that right, at their own workplace in the Capitol. Some state lawmakers in the nonpartisan Legislature promised Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, to push for a new ban on guns at the Nebraska Capitol after activists appeared at a legislative hearing with loaded, semi-automatic rifles to protest a series of gun-control bills. (Fred Knapp/NET NewsNebraska via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out one new exception to that right at their own workplace in the Capitol.

Some state lawmakers promised Thursday to push for a new ban on guns at the Nebraska Capitol after activists appeared at a legislative hearing with loaded, semiautomatic rifles to protest a series of gun-control bills.

The display last week terrified and infuriated some lawmakers, who called it an intimidation tactic, and even some gun-rights supporters said the protesters shouldn’t have done it.

Some lawmakers said they’ve seen threatening posts online.