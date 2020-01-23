Nebraska lawmakers confirm new economic development director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s new economic development director has been confirmed by lawmakers who praised him for his business experience.

Senators voted 42-0 to put Tony Goins, of Lincoln, in charge of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Goins in July. Goins replaces Dave Rippe, who stepped down as the director to return to his home in Hastings.

Goins served as director of Branded Products for Lincoln Industries, where he led a sales team responsible for aftermarket truck and Harley Davidson parts.

Goins started in his new role Oct. 7 with an annual salary of $200,000.

