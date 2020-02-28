Nebraska lawmakers ask to feds prioritize flood control on Missouri River

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have sent a nearly unanimous message to federal officials who control the flow of the Missouri River: focus on preventing floods above all else.

Lawmakers voted 43-1 on a resolution Thursday calling on Congress and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control their top priority.

The resolution is largely symbolic but is intended to show that lawmakers view the issue as important.

It was introduced by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, whose southeast Nebraska district was hit hard by last year’s Missouri River flood. Slama has criticized the Corps, arguing that officials there haven’t responded aggressively enough to the disaster.

