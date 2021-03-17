Nebraska lawmakers advance rules for casinos, sports betting

A patron watches screens at Horsemen’s Park racing track in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Lance Morgan, the president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, said the corporation plans to spend $300 million to add casinos at existing horse-racing tracks in both Omaha and Lincoln, now that voters have ended Nebraska’s longtime ban on the industry. Morgan added that casino backers and the state’s horse-racing industry want to open casinos as soon as possible and then expand them to include restaurants, hotels and other amenities. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has moved one step closer to enacting rules for the state’s newly legalized casinos, but some gambling opponents criticized portions that would clear the way for sports betting and electronic keno tickets.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval with a 37-5 vote.

The measure would create regulations to govern Nebraska casinos once they’ve opened.

Casinos had been banned until voters approved a constitutional amendment in November to allow them.

Some of the rules in the measure would prohibit patrons from using credit cards to play keno, and bars that offer the game could issue electronic tickets instead of paper tickets.

It would also make clear that sports betting is allowed in casinos.