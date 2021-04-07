Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to ban hair discrimination

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to new workplace protections that would ban discrimination against employees based on their hairstyles.

The measure advanced on a 38-0 vote through the first of three required votes.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, of Omaha, introduced the bill to prevent employers from harassing or firing employees based naturally curly hairstyles that are popular among Black people.

McKinney says he worked to address concerns raised last year by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who vetoed a similar version of the bill.