Nebraska lawmaker warns of Offutt Air Force Base’s gear loss

Nebraska News

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
offutt air force base, omaha, flood 2_1556833409705.jpg.jpg

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman is pushing the Air Force’s emergency request for $234 million to replace equipment and crew training simulators damaged by floodwaters that inundated the Offutt Air Force Base this spring.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Rep. Don Bacon recently brought attention to the funding request in a letter to a House subcommittee.

Bacon warned of the loss of defense capabilities that commanders are already experiencing in the field after the severe flooding in March.

The request comes in addition to the $420 million Air Force officials are seeking to repair and rebuild at the base.

The House passed a disaster assistance bill earlier this month. The Senate hasn’t taken action.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says the base’s recovery work will stop July 1 if emergency funds aren’t issued.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories