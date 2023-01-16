AURORA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for an elderly man who was last seen on Friday traveling with his wife.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Robert Proctor, 80, of Aurora was last seen within the afternoon hours of January 13 in Aurora.

NSP said that it’s believed he is with his life Loveda Proctor, 92. They’re believed to have been traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Nebraska plates. Where they were going is unknown.

Robert is described as a white male with thin gray hair, approximately 5’9″, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. NSP said that he has dementia and needs blood pressure medication.

NSP describes Loveda as having gray hair, blue eyes, 5’2″, and approximately 180 pounds. They state that she becomes disoriented while driving at night.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815 or dial 911. More information is available on the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page.