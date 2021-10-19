Nebraska launches ad campaign with $10M in CARES Act cash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is launching a new, $10 million ad campaign using federal coronavirus relief money to try to lure people from other states and fill jobs amid a severe worker shortage.

Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a 104-second ad that will be chopped into segments and aired in major media markets within 500 miles of Nebraska, including Minneapolis, Kansas City, Denver and Chicago, as well as in Austin, Texas and Silicon Valley.

The ad features numerous clips of people working in high-tech jobs, enjoying the outdoors, and buying $225,000 houses.

Actor Adam Devine, an Omaha native, riffs on the state’s slogan, “Nebraska, the good life,” by talking about all the “good” things the state offers.