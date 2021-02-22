Nebraska lab conducts detailed tests to track coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are watching for variants of the coronavirus by sequencing the entire genome of samples of the virus.

Peter Iwen, the director of Nebraska’s Public Health Laboratory, said the detailed tests performed each week help scientists identify mutations of the virus and track how they affect the spread of COVID-19 in the state. So far, the lab hasn’t identified either of the main variants of the virus that were first identified in the United Kingdom and in South Africa in the state.

But the researchers have found two other mutations that may affect the virus’ ability to cause infections and severe symptoms.