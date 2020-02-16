Nebraska juvenile facilities rocked by violence, escapes

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, a fence surrounds the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, Neb. Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence. The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities and lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe. (Kayla Wolf/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny.

This comes after a string of high-profile escapes and violence, including an outburst that sent two employees to the hospital after a group of boys beat them with pieces of a metal bed frame.

The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities.

Nebraska lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe.

  • In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, a fence surrounds the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, Neb. Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence. The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities and lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe. (Kayla Wolf/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, a fence surrounds the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, Neb. Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence. The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities and lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe. (Kayla Wolf/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
  • In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, the administration building at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center is seen in Kearney, Neb. Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence. The incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in central Nebraska have escalated to the point that state officials are moving the most violent youths to separate facilities and lawmakers are proposing millions of dollars in facility upgrades to try to keep them and the adults who treat them safe. (Kayla Wolf/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.