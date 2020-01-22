Closings
Nebraska justice says state courts working to expand public services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s chief justice says the state’s courts are expanding their public services to protect abused children, keep former prisoners from re-offending and help some counties save money.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican outlined the accomplishments of the state’s judicial branch in his annual State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers.

Heavican says the courts are working to reunite more foster children with parents, help offenders with drug and alcohol addictions, and save money by having clerks serve both district and county courts.

