Nebraska judge tosses lawsuit over alcohol sold to minor who died

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Douglas County District Judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against Kwik Shop after an employee in Omaha sold alcohol to a teenager, who later died in a car crash.

The mother of 17-year-old George Gervase, of Elkhorn, alleged in the lawsuit that Kwik Shop failed to adequately supervise the clerk who sold alcohol to two teens, who then sold it to Gervase and another teen in October 2018.

Gervase’s wrecked car and his body were found the next day. His blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Judge Timothy Burns ruled state law prohibits intoxicated teenagers or their families from recovering damages.