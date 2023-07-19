LANCASTER, Neb. (KCAU) — On behalf of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska and the State’s Attorney General’s Office made oral arguments for around one hour on Wednesday.

The ACLU asked the court to block the enforcement of the abortion ban. They specifically said LB574 violates the state’s ‘single-subject’ clause due to lawmakers putting the abortion ban into another bill that restricts gender-affirming care for those under the age of 19.

While the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit and reject the injunction request.

Judge Lori Maret said she would issue a written ruling on the case at a later date.

LB574 was passed on May 19 after the 3rd round of debate in a vote of 33 to 15. It combined prohibiting abortions 12 weeks into pregnancy while outlawing gender-assignment surgeries, and limiting puberty blockers, and hormone therapies for minors in the state.

Governor Jim Pillen signed the measure into law on May 22nd. The abortion ban went into effect immediately while the gender-affirming care restrictions are set to go into effect in October.