Nebraska jobless mark of 3.1% unchanged for 4th month

Nebraska News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate hit 3.1% in October, matching the September, August and July figures.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Tuesday that the preliminary October rate was four-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted October 2018 rate of 2.7%.

The Nebraska rate is well below October’s national preliminary rate of 3.6%, which is up a tenth of a point from 3.5% in September and down two-tenths of a point from the October 2018 rate of 3.8%.

The department says Nebraska’s nonfarm employment rose last month more than 17,300 over the year-ago figure and was up nearly 9,400 over September.

