Nebraska issues new health measures to take effect Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective 12:01 AM on Saturday, December 12.

According to a release, the new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, protecting Nebraska’s hospitals has been the ‘north star’ guiding our strategic response to the coronavirus,” said Ricketts. “Coronavirus hospitalizations have decreased from where they were three weeks ago. As a result, we’re updating the State’s DHMs in keeping with our pandemic plan. The virus is still present in our communities, and we all need to continue using the tools we have to slow its spread. I especially urge Nebraskans to be mindful of at-risk loved ones when making plans to celebrate the holidays. Let’s all take personal responsibility to stay healthy and keep Nebraska headed in the right direction.”

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. The percentage is below 20 percent, which is the threshold for the State moving to the “yellow” phase of its pandemic plan.

Moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase involves the following DHM changes:

· Fan attendance at extracurricular activities, both school and club, is no longer limited to household members of participants.

· Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less. Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games. Six feet of separation between groups returns to a guidance.

· The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 25 percent to 50 percent.

. Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. You can go to Nebraska’s Department of Health website and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.

· Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapists, and body art studios.

· Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10 percent of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.

New DHMs will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website in the coming days.