Nebraska investigators recover missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators were able to recover a missing child after receiving a report from social media.

According to a release, investigators were able to determine the location of the suspect from a social media report, and obtained a search warrant for the residence at 1215 Arapahoe Street, Apartment 312 in Lincoln.

Investigators served the search warrant Thursday evening and located the child with his biological father, who was in violation of a custody order. The child was recovered and was reunited with his mother.

The suspect, Marquee Nailer, 36, was arrested for felony violation of custody and for an outstanding warrant. Nailer was lodged in Lancaster County Corrections.