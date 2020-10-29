Nebraska investigators arrest man after child enticement investigation

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a Kansas man following an investigation into reports of child enticement.

NSP investigators working with the Fairbury Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), have culminated in the arrest of Bradley Burris, 24. Burris was arrested by NSP Troopers Tuesday in Wood River.

The investigation began with a report to the Fairbury Police Department. During the course of the investigation, NSP, KBI, and several other agencies became involved. Investigators obtained search warrants for social media accounts connected to Burris, and discovered multiple sexually explicit videos involving a juvenile.

Burris was lodged in Buffalo County Jail for two counts of enticement of a child by electronic communication device. The investigation remains ongoing.

