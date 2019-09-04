Nebraska investigating disease cases linked to vaping

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are investigating several cases of severe pulmonary disease linked to smoking e-cigarettes, or vaping.

The state Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday that health care providers should report suspected cases to local health departments or to state authorities.

Last week federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said they’re looking at 215 possible cases across 25 states. All the cases involve teens or adults who have used e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

The officials say many of the reports involve e-cigarette products that contain THC, the mind-altering substance in marijuana.

Health officials have said some vaping products contain potentially harmful substances, including flavoring chemicals and oils used for vaping marijuana.