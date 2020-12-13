Nebraska inmate who said he was forced to join escape loses appeal

OMAHA, Kan. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from a maxim security prison with another inmate in laundry carts has lost an appeal that claimed he was forced to participate.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled  Friday against Timothy Clausen.

The court said that if Clausen wanted to assert that he was forced to join in the escape with fellow inmate Armon Dixon, he should have turned himself in as soon as the two separated.

Clausen also argued he was denied a fair trial when Dixon and another inmate were barred from testifying in his defense and Clausen’s own testimony was stricken.

