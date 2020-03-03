Nebraska inmate dies at hospital

The entrance of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., is seen Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TECUMSAH, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died at a hospital in Lincoln Monday.

James Malina, 83, was serving an 89-170 year sentence he started in August of 1996. His charges, out of Dodge County, included multiple accounts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of child abuse.

Malina’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Officials said he was being treated for a medical condition when he passed away shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is always the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

