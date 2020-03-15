Nebraska inmate dies at hospital while serving sentence for sexual assault of a child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced that an inmate at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) has died.

Shaun Kissack, 53, was found unresponsive by DEC facility staff on Sunday morning.

NDCS said he taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.

Officials said the cause of death is yet to be determined. He was being treated for a medical condition at the DEC.

Kissack was serving a 58- to 60-year sentence on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Cheyenne County. He started his sentence on February 2, 2011.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in the case of whenever an inmate dies in its custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.