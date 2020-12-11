Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after catching coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prisoner in his 60s has died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus in mid-November.

Corrections officials say the inmate had underlying medical conditions, and the exact cause of death hasn’t been confirmed.

Officials did not release the inmate’s identity but said he was serving time for a robbery conviction in Seward County.

A grand jury will investigate the death, as is normal procedures.

Nebraska officials reported 781 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized in the state as of Wednesday evening, a decline from last month’s record highs but still far more than the number earlier this year.