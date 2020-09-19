Nebraska inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

by: Omaha World-Herald,

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that State Corrections Director Scott Frakes didn’t identify the inmate but said he was in his 50s and had several underlying health conditions.

He died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being initially admitted two weeks ago.

The inmate was serving sentences for burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled substance.

The crimes were committed in Saunders and Lancaster Counties. The department did not reveal where the inmate had been housed.

