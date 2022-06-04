NEBRASKA (WHO) — The Nebraska Humane Society has over 100 dogs available for adoption and needs help find them a good home.

The Nebraska Humane Society is located at 8929 Fort Street in Omaha, Nebraska, and is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday or 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. during the weekdays. Available dogs are first come, first serve so call ahead at 402-444-7800 before traveling to see a particular dog.

All currently available dogs will be on the Nebraska Humane Society’s website, where you can read a lot more information on each dog such as their story, pricing, how long they have been at the shelter, exercise needs, leash manners, and playfulness.

Some available dogs

Stromsburg: male, 4 years old

Sticky, male, 2 years old

Radar, male, 1 year, 4 months old



Nadine, female, 5 years old

Plymouth, male, 1 year old

Raven, female, 3 years old

Lager, male, 4 years old

Turbo, male, 1 year old

Gerald, male, 8 months old

Draco, male, 3 years old

Cookie and Coco, females, 2 years old

Pelican, male, 11 months old

Polo, male, 1 year old

Cavalier, male, 1 year old

Captain, male, 1 year old

Darth, male, 1 year old

Wall-E, male, 7 months old

Honey, female, 2 years old

Ms. Fowl, female, 1 year, 7 months old

Crimson, female, 8 years old

Kobe, male, 5 years old

Tank, male, 6 years old

Seve, male, 2 years old

Norman, male, 2 years old

Kona, female, 2 years old

Link: Nebraska Humane Society Dog Adoption Application