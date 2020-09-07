Nebraska hospitals want money to recover from pandemic

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospitals are asking for more federal aid to help recover financially from the coronavirus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska Hospital Association officials say the pandemic has meant increased costs and a decline in revenue for hospitals.

The revenue drop is partly because Nebraska temporarily banned elective procedures to save hospital resources when the virus first hit the state.

Nebraska hospitals have already gotten some federal aid. But Andy Hale of the hospital association says it’s not enough.

A University of Nebraska Medical Center study found that more than half of Nebraska hospitals were distressed before the pandemic hit.

