OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska hospital system has announced it will begin resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures that had been postponed last month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska Medicine said in a statement Friday that beginning Monday, the system will move out of its “crisis standard of care” plan enacted on Jan. 13.

That move was made as the omicron variant of the coronavirus saw a spike in demand for hospital beds and led to staff shortages as medical personnel themselves became infected or had to care for family members who were ill.