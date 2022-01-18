OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospital officials are concerned about how they will handle the current surge in virus hospitalizations along with all their other patients as COVID-19 cases continue to increase dramatically across the state.

Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist says the state is clearly “in one of the darkest times of the pandemic.”

The total number of hospitalizations hit 643 on Monday, which was down slightly from Friday’s peak of 675 but well above last month’s low of 445 set on Dec. 25.

Virus hospitalizations across Nebraska are expected to grow significantly over the next couple of weeks because the number of virus cases reported last week jumped 85%.