Nebraska hires new legislative child welfare watchdog

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A legislative staffer who previously worked as a lobbyist and child advocate has been chosen as Nebraska’s next inspector general for child welfare.

Jennifer Carter will serve as a legislative watchdog over Nebraska’s child welfare services. She currently serves as a staff lawyer for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and previously worked as a lobbyist and consultant and director of public policy for the group Nebraska Appleseed.

Carter will replace Julie Rogers, who was chosen in January to become Nebraska’s state ombudsman.

She will start in hew new role on Sept. 2.

Latest Stories