OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A pursuit at speeds over 100mph took place in Omaha on Tuesday. Officials were able to arrest two people and they received several charges.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper saw a Jeep speeding at 9:15 a.m. on the Dodge Expressway.

The release alleged that the trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver began eluding the official, resulting in a high-speed pursuit.

The release stated that the Jeep reached speeds over 100mph and continued from Dodge, exited to 168th Street, then east on Blondo Street.

While on Blondo St., according to the release, the passenger in the vehicle threw a backpack out of the window before the vehicle came to a stop at 156th Street and Blondo St. The pursuit lasted five minutes before both the driver and the passenger were arrested.

The driver was identified as James Speicher, 25, of David City, and charged with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and “numerous” traffic violations.

The passenger was identified as Sabrina Harris, 31, of Omaha, and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Speicher and Harris were lodged in Douglas County Corrections.