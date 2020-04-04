Nebraska high court rejects death row inmate’s latest appeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has again rejected a post-conviction appeal by a man on the state’s death row for raping and killing a teenage newspaper carrier in western Nebraska in 2003.

Jeffrey Hessler, of Gering, argued in his appeal that Nebraska’s capital punishment procedure is unconstitutional and that a lower court was wrong to dismiss his appeal without an evidentiary hearing.

The state’s high court on Friday said the lower court was correct to rule that Hessler’s appeal was barred under the statute of limitations.

Hessler was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to die for kidnapping, rape, and the shooting death of 15-year-old newspaper carrier Heather Guerrero.