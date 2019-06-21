Nebraska Hemp Farming Act signed into law

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts signed the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act into law. He also amended existing statutes to establish a state hemp program within the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

The legislation gave NDA the authority to regulate the growing, harvesting, and processing of hemp for research purposes in Nebraska under a licensing agreement according to a press release.

Parties who wish to legally grow hemp in Nebraska must apply for and receive a signed license agreement from NDA. Applications for individual parties and/ or businesses interested in growing and/ or processing hemp for research purposes are now available online. To start your application you can go to nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.

Applications must be received by NDA by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Growing, handling or processing hemp without a signed license agreement from NDA is illegal. For additional information about the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act, you can visit nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.