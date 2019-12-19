Nebraska hemp crop shredded because THC level too high

In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, an industrial hemp plant is shown in Clayton Township, Mich. The legalization of industrial hemp is spurring U.S. farmers into unfamiliar terrain, tempting them with profits amid turmoil in agriculture while proving to be a tricky endeavor in the early stages. Up for grabs is a lucrative market, one that could grow more than five-fold globally by 2025, driven by demand for cannabidiol. The compound does not cause a high like that of marijuana and is hyped as a health product to reduce anxiety, treat pain and promote sleep. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RULO, Neb. (AP) – A hemp crop that had been grown under Nebraska license this year was shredded because its THC level was too high.

The growers were among 10 licensed this year by the Nebraska Agriculture Department following federal legalization of the low-THC version of the cannabis plant as an agricultural commodity.

THC is the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported the errant crop focusing on hemp that produces CBD oil was grown near Rulo in southeastern Nebraska.

A relative of the growers says the family made mistakes it will never make again.

