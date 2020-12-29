Nebraska health officials looking to display vaccination progress via dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska health officials are looking to create a dashboard that keeps track of the state’s vaccination process.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it is planning to launch the new dashboard sometime this week to help track COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The dashboard will include a daily total of first and second dose vaccinations given and a breakdown of doses given by age, gender, race, and ethnicity.

The new dashboard will provide a timeline for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nebraska that will include phases and priority groups in the vaccination plan.

As of Monday morning, more than 21,000 of the first dose COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska, according to the DHHS. The state has received 49,390 vaccine doses so far.

Vaccine doses have been targeted to hopsital staff and health care workers who provide direct patient care, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.

Long term care facilities are expecting vaccine distribution to begin this week, and facilities have scheduled more than 130 clinics for the coming weeks.

More vaccine shipments are expected in Nebraska, but weather has affected those shipments.