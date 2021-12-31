OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau has announced plans for a statewide campaign trip, starting Monday.

Thibodeau said she will embark on an eight-day “listening tour” to meet with voters.

Thibodeau is a former Nebraska state senator, business owner and chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.

She was initially chosen as the running mate of another GOP gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster, but later withdrew from that campaign.

She announced her intention to run for governor in November.

Thibodeau is hoping to win a compeititive Republican primary that includes Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, and Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour.