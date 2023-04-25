LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed into law Tuesday a bill that would allow Nebraskans to conceal carry handguns without a permit.

“Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values,” Pillen said in a press release.

The bill allows those who are over the age of 21 to conceal carry a handgun without needing to apply for a concealed carry permit. According to the press release several other states have constitutional carry laws.

Pillen also thanked Sen. Tom Brewer for “leading the charge” to get the bill through the legislature.

“Nebraskans should not have to pay the government a fee or ask permission for constitutional rights,” said Brewer. “This bill finally delivers on the promises in Nebraska and United States constitutions. I am proud to help Nebraska join twenty-six of our sister states in removing this obstacle to the right to keep and bear arms.”