Nebraska Governor Ricketts recognizes firefighters, first responders for their heroism in 2019 historic floods

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recently visited the Fremont, O’Neill, and Spencer fire department and first responders to recognize firefighters for their heroism during the historic floods of 2019.

Each fire department performed rescues that saved lives in the aftermath of the floods.

The fire departments were selected to receive the Governor’s Flood Heroes award after being nominated by fellow Nebraskans.

In December 2019, Governor and First Lady Ricketts hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol to honor those individuals and groups. Some of the fire departments were unable to attend that event.

Over the last month, Governor Ricketts has been traveling to the fire departments that couldn’t attend to thank them and to present their Flood Heroes awards.

Earlier in the year, Ricketts visited the communities of Chapman, Pleasanton, and Wood River to recognize their fire departments.