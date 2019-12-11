Nebraska Governor Ricketts comments on Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have wasted countless hours and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to remove a duly elected President. Their sham articles of impeachment have come at the expense of the American people’s priorities, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement which has been delayed for over a year. Should House Democrats vote to impeach, I expect President Trump to be fully exonerated by the Senate,” said Ricketts.

