LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Jim Pillen has extended a statewide burn ban on Monday citing extreme drought conditions.

According to a release from the office of the Governor, the drought conditions have produced an elevated fire risk, “endangering the health and safety of a significant amount of citizens” Therefore, it is necessary to ban any open burning within the state.

The release states that the ban will remain in effect until midnight on April 23.

This comes after Pillen ordered the ban on Thursday, while also declaring a state emergency. The executive order suspends the ability of local fire chiefs in areas considered to be at high, very high or extreme risk of fires from issuing burn permits.