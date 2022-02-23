LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed a conservative banker to replace former state Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a legislative staffer without her knowledge.

Newly-appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson will serve the rest of Groene’s term and seek election to the seat in November.

Jacobson was one of five applicants Ricketts interviewed, including three declared candidates for the seat.

Ricketts said Jacobson is a conservative who reflect the values of the western Nebraska district.

Jacobson is the founder and principal shareholder of NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte, which opened in 1998 and now has $850 million in assets, with branches in Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyoming.