LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for U.S. Senate.

Ricketts will submit his application for consideration in a process that has been laid out by Governor-elect Jim Pillen to fill the state’s upcoming Senate vacancy, according to a release.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” said Governor Ricketts. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms.”

Ricketts also said that even after his eight years as Governor, he wants to continue to serve Nebraskans.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have,” Ricketts said. “I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration.”