LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen says he wants to cut property taxes in the state by 40 percent. However, on Tuesday, he did little to give specifics of how to make that happen.

According to the governor’s office, this year, residents in the state will pay a total of $5.3 billion in local property taxes, $3.6 billion in income taxes, and more than $2 billion in state sales tax. Property taxes pay for things such as schools, roads, and law enforcement.

Governor Pillen said he wants hard caps on tax increases and for local governments in Nebraska to control their spending.

“We are committed to getting property tax 40% reduction, to $3 billion,” he said, “so that our kids can come home, so that folks that have lived their whole life here, so that they do not lose their home because of out-of-control property taxes.”

The governor plans to work with the 49 state senators in the unicameral legislature to put out a proposal that lowers local property taxes from $5 billion to $3 billion.