SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is now accepting applications for a crucial role in providing power to Nebraskans.

Due to a vacancy in the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors (NPPD), in Subdivision 11, the governor is urging those who are qualified to apply for the position. Subdivision 11 consists of nine state counties, which include Dakota County, Thurston County, Burt County, and Cuming County. A map of the NPPD subdivisions is included below.

Nebraska NPPD Subdivision 11 is highlighted in light green

According to NPPD’s website, they are the state’s largest electric generating utility, safely generating and delivering sustainable energy and related services to more than an estimated 530,000 Nebraskans.

Those applying for the position must live in Subdivision 11 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD. Additionally, Governor Pillen is reopening application submissions for Subdivision 5, which includes , to allow for more applicants.

Prospective applicants can apply online through the Governor’s Boards and Commissions portal. Those interested can also mail in a physical application to the governor’s office, addressed to P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.