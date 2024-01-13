LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued a state of emergency declaration on Saturday citing the state’s most recent severe weather.

According to a release, a combination of snowpack, blowing snow, and subzero temperatures has created a ‘critical’ situation for Nebraskans.

“This event has had widespread impacts. State and local law enforcement are responding to calls from stranded drivers and road workers are doing their best to reopen closed highways and local roads,” Pillen said, “This is also having a significant impact on our farmers and ranchers, who are trying to keep animals warm and fed and get their products delivered.”

Assistant Director with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Irv Portis states that Pillen’s declaration authorizes NEMA to begin taking steps to provide resources to affected counties and minimize existing significant hazards.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the road with the safety of drivers and road crews in mind.

“This is a sustained operation to clear off Nebraska’s roads, meaning this will take longer than we’re normally used to,” said Director for NDOT Vicki Kramer, “Stay home and off the roads so we can get this done as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The release states that 1,700 miles of Nebraska roads were closed or impassable, including 54 closed highways. By the early afternoon, 375 NDOT plows were actively working to clear affected areas.

Additionally, Director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Sherry Vinton noted that the weather conditions will be particularly difficult for livestock producers.

“In spite of their best efforts to prepare for this storm, due to the duration, snowfall totals, and low temperatures, the situation for our livestock producers and industry is becoming critical,” Vinton said, “We send our heartfelt thanks to the producers who work tirelessly outside to feed, care for and keep close watch on their livestock during snow events. We also recognize and appreciate those that work along the supply chain to help bring critically needed feed, fuel, and supplies along with transporting products out to ensure the continuity of the food supply chain.”

The release states that the NDA is gathering information from producers to help prioritize livestock assistance requirements. Producers are asked to reach out to the NDA at 800-831-0550 for more information.