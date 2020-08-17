Nebraska Gov. Ricketts vetoes death penalty transparency bill

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited prison officials from blocking the view of execution witnesses before the condemned inmate is declared dead, signaling that they’re willing to repeat the much-criticized step in a future execution.

The bill was introduced after prison officials closed the witness viewing curtain for 14 minutes during the August 2018 execution of Carey Dean Moore, which prevented members of the media from seeing the full process.

Supporters of the bill said the move prevented the public from knowing whether something went wrong with the execution.

Gov. Ricketts announced on Monday that he had vetoed seven bills that were passed by the Legislature.

Those bills include:

LB 238: A bill that would undermine the death penalty and public safety.

LB 515: A bill that would undermine the ability of schools to keep drugs out of classrooms and school grounds.

LB 607 & 607A: Bills that imposed unnecessary and onerous occupational licensing requirements on nail manicurists.

LB 1004 & 1004A: Bills that would let violent criminals become eligible to get out of prison early.

LB 1089: A bill that would mandate all high school students to hand over financial information to the federal government as a condition for graduating.

To read Gov. Ricketts’ veto letters, click here.

