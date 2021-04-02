Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to get coronavirus vaccine Saturday

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The Biden administration’s plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren’t hit as hard by the pandemic. “You’re penalizing people who have done the right thing,” said Gov. Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation’s lowest unemployment rate over the last several months. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will get his first coronavirus vaccination shot on Saturday at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

The 56-year-old governor had previously signed up for the vaccine online and was notified earlier this week that he was eligible for an appointment.

He’s scheduled to get the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. On Monday, the state will allow public health districts to vaccinate anyone who is at least 16 years old if they have an adequate supply of doses and appointments.

Ricketts and state health officials are still urging residents to sign up for a shot on the state’s registration website.

Phone registrations are available by calling 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.