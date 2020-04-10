Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs proclamation that urges Nebraskans to stay home next three weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts took proactive measures to keep folks healthy by signing a proclamation that urges people to stay home for the next three weeks.

“Now this is not a shelter in place. This is not that kind of thing. This is about asking Nebraskans to do what is right. Do the right thing and stay home for the next three weeks. Don’t do anything that’s not essential when you have to go out. Just do the essential things when you have to go out,” Ricketts said.

Governor Ricketts’ new proclamation comes as the state announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths across the state on Thursday.

Ricketts is asking Nebraskans to exercise their personal responsibility and stay home.

This is not a stay at home order form the state, but merely a strong suggestion.

Ricketts also issued another directed health measure that closed salons as well as massage and tattoo across the state of Nebraska.