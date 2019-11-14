Nebraska Gov. Ricketts: Property tax fix ‘imperative’ in 2020 session

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts KCAUbg

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says it’s “imperative” that he and lawmakers come up with a way to lower property taxes that can win approval in the upcoming legislative session.

Ricketts expressed confidence Wednesday that lawmakers will find a way, despite an ongoing struggle in the tax-focused Revenue Committee to unite around a proposal.

Ricketts said he’s been talking with committee members and is still willing to talk about their ideas.

The governor made his comments in a conference call from Germany, where he is leading a trade delegation to create more economic development opportunities for Nebraska.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios