Nebraska Gov. Ricketts criticizes impeachment of Trump

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is criticizing the decision to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, saying it “serves no good purpose” and will further divide the nation.
Ricketts, a fellow Republican and Trump supporter, says the president’s time in office is nearly over after his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in November. He says the country should be focused on healing and ensuring a smooth transition of power.
The U.S. House impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection after the deadly mob siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol after the president called on them to “fight like hell” against the election results.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House impeached him for the second time, one week before his term ends.
