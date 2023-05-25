LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pillen announced Thursday that he will be deploying troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol to the Texas-Mexico border.

The deployment of 10 troopers was to happen within 24 hours of Pillen’s announcement, the release for the governor’s office stated. Pillen said he is deploying troopers after Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested access to “protect the southern border from illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs entering the country,” the release said.

Pillen claims that there is a “serious and uncheck threat” of illegal immigration after President Joe Biden decided to lift Title 42. Title 42 was started in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump. The policy was based on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and allowed officials to turn away migrants trying to enter the U.S., the AP reported. Even as Title 42 ended, a new rule was also installed, blocking migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country along the way that also offers asylum.

“Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border,” Pillen said. “Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state.”

Abbott requested assistance after renewing a disaster declaration on May 12. He also sent letters to other governors asking for support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Pillen and other governors also met with Abbot in Texas on Monday.

The troopers being deployed to the border volunteered and will be deployed for two weeks, the release stated. They are experienced drone operators will assist other law enforcement at the border, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said.

“Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” Bolduc said. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas’ call for assistance.”

The cost of the deployment will be paid for through the Nebraska State Patrol budget.